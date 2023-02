Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Celebs attend the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards 2023

The Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards are happening in the city. And it is one of the most prestigious awards which honour talents from every field, language irrespective of the reach. The Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards that is being held saw celebrities from Bollywood, TV and South gracing the red carpet. From Alia Bhatt, Rekha to Rishab Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and more, let's check out who added stars and glamour on the red carpet of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023.