Image credit: Viral Bhayani

DPIFF Awards red carpet: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani pose together

The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards were held in the city this evening. And it was all about the glitz and glamour. A lot of celebrities from the film and television world dropped by and put their best fashion foot forward. It had been a long time since an Awards were held in the city and we had seen so much talent under one sky. And thanks to Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards tonight, we were treated to the best. Let's check out the pictures from the red carpet event. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who won hearts last year with Shershaah, met each other on the red carpet. Sidharth and Kiara are rumoured to be dating and we are sure their fans would have been super happy to see them together.