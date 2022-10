Indian films in the Rs 1000 crore box office club

The last decade or so has given birth to several new box office clubs, beginning with the ₹100 crore club, followed by the ₹200 crore, ₹300 crore, ₹400 crore, ₹500 crore clubs and so on as the years progressed. Naturally, the number of films reduce as the denominations of the clubs enhance, leaving all but four movies in the elusive ₹1000 crore club, and that, too, after factoring in the worldwide gross. Check them out below: