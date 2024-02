Suhani Bhatnagar

Suhani Bhatnagar, known for her portrayal of young Babita Phogat in the Aamir Khan film Dangal, tragically passed away on February 17, 2024, at the young age of 19. It has been reported that some time ago, Suhani was involved in a tragic accident that resulted in a fracture in her leg. She underwent treatment at the renowned AIIMS hospital in Delhi. However, complications arose when the medication prescribed to aid her recovery from the fracture reportedly had adverse effects on her health. Speculations suggest that these medications led to fluid accumulation in her body, exacerbating her condition and ultimately resulting in her untimely death.