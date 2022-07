Preggers Alia Bhatt looks fab in yellow short dress during Darlings trailer launch!

Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew's Darlings is all set to premiere on Netflix on 5th August 2022. The teaser of Darlings was released a few days ago and viewers loved it. The makers have unveiled the trailer of the film and everyone is going gaga over it.