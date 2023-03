Dhoom Dhaam song launch

Natural star Nani is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Dasara. He is on a promotional spree as the movie is scheduled to release on 30th March. Starting his Navratri promotions the actor was present today in Mumbai for the song launch titled Dhoom Dhaam. It was a grand song launch in Mumbai in attendance of the star cast of the period action film. Present at the event were Nani, Keerthy Suresh, and Rana Daggubati. Scroll down to take a look at photos from Dhoom Dhaam song video launch.