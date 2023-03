Nani in Dasara

Everyone is looking forward to the Telugu film Dasara. The film showcases actor Nani in a full-on rugged yet macho avatar. The trailer and posters of the film have already left fans intrigued. At a recent event in Delhi, Nani revealed that it was not an easy task to shoot for the film. Given that there is a backdrop of mines and all, there was always dust around and he got congestion in his chest. Further, he revealed that whenever the directed wanted his eyes to look red, he used to consume a bit of alcohol. All of it to make the character look as authentic as possible. Here's look at other celebrities who got drunk on sets only to add realness to films.