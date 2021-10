Image credit: Instagram

The biggest blows to film and TV industries in 2021 so far

And just when we had thought that the year 2021 will be any different from the whirlwind year 2020 for the industry, it turned out to be even more worse. Untimely deaths, unfolding of drug rackets, marriages falling apart and what not, the year has been no less than a nightmare for everyone, be it celebrities or fans, who have been associated with these unfaithful events. From Raj Kundra's arrest to Sidharth Shukla's passing and now Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan being questioned in connection with drug abuse, let's take a look at the biggest blows that the film and TV industry has bared so far.