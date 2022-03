Image credit: Instagram

Debina Bonnerjee

Today, we will be having a dekko at the new mommies from the TV industry who opened up on the struggles during their pregnancies. These TV actresses and personalities are taking the opportunity of the medium to spread awareness and also share their experiences, which in turn may help other mommies. So, today, we will be having a look at the TV personalities who shared their struggles during the pregnancy. First up, we have Debina Bonnerjee. Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary are expecting their first child together. The actress is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. She recently posted a photo and opened up on her worries and her struggles as her body is undergoing a major change. Debina talked about swollen feet, bouts of sneezes, toilet runs in her latest post. She also shared her worries regarding the development of the baby.