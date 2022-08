TV actresses who married younger men

Lucky are those who get love and falling in love is a precious feeling. Actresses have fallen in love and married men younger than them and have inspired everyone with their fairytale lovestory. From Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary to Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh; here is a list of TV actresses who got married to younger men.