Image credit: Instagram/ Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee's maternity photoshoot

Debina Bonnerjee is going to be a mother for the second time. The actress conceived for the second time naturally a couple of months after giving birth to her daughter, Lianna Choudhary. Debina Bonnerjee is a hands-on mother to Lianna. She is taking each day as it comes. And soon Lianna is going to welcome a sibling. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee will soon be a family of four. Debina is counting the days to welcome her second child. She conducted a maternity photoshoot and the pictures turned out to be just amazing!