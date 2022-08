Sophie Turner

Game Of Thrones fame Sophie Turner welcomed her first child Willa in 2022 and left her surprised by flaunting her baby bump at the Met Gala event in 2022. Sophie and Joe Jonas have welcomed their second baby girl. Talking about becoming a mother for the second time, Sophie said, It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever.