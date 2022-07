Image credit: Instagram

Deepesh Bhan

This morning, we woke up with the sad news that Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan passed away at the age of 41. The actor played the role of Malkhan in the show, and his co-stars are shocked after hearing the sad news. Reportedly, as his call time was late, he went to gym in the morning, and later went to play cricketer and collapsed while playing the sport.