Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more Bollywood actresses lookalike will leave you CONFUSED!
Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more Bollywood actresses lookalike will leave you CONFUSED!
Bollywood's ardent fans have managed to find one more lookalike of their Bollywood favourite diva Deepika Padukone. The uncanny resemblance of the girl with Deepika is breaking the internet. The internet discovered Rujuta Ghosh Deb who has a sharp resemblance of the Gehraiyaan actress and the fans are going bonkers.