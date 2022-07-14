Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her lookalikes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women in the world and who doesn't desire to look like this wonder women. The internet many times found the doppelgängers of Ash and one uncannay resemblance of this girl will make you wonder if she is real Aishwarya. Earlier Sneha Ullal who had made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan with Lucky: No time for love had created quite a stir with her uncanny resemblance of Ash.