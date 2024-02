Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD

After collaborating with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD. The Nag Ashwin directorial will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in main roles. The film will be released on May 9, 2024.