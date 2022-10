Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will not enjoy parenthood soon

Ranveer Singha and Deepika Padukone are individual professionals, they have become the biggest names in the industry without any big surname. They want to focus more on their growing career and this is the reason the couple is not thinking about parenthood soon. The astrologer reveals that the couple will become a parent only in mid-2024 or 2025.