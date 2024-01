Check out Deepika Padukone's assets and brand endorsements

Deepika Padukone is an ambassador for several popular brands such as Louis Vuitton, Levi’s, Pepsi and Tanishq to name a few. She recently joined Hyundai with Shah Rukh Khan. As per reports, Deepika has a Prabhadevi flat which is around Rs 16 crore. They also have a quadruplex apartment in Bandra. It is worth Rs 119 crore and spread across 11,266 sq ft. She and Ranveer reside in Worli 5BHK apartment which is about Rs 40 crore. They also have a bungalow in Alibaug worth Rs 22 crore. Moreover, she is the co-owner of 82°E', a skincare brand and has a production house called Ka Productions.