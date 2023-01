Deepika Padukone Birthday: Pathaan to be a huge success predicts Tarot and Astro experts

Renowed celeb astrologer Jagannath Guruji said, 2023 is going to be yet another amazing year for Deepika Padukone, especially with regards to her profession. I feel Pathaan will be a huge hit and it will bring more opportunities for the actors in the future. The film is expected to be emotionally impactful, with Shah Rukh Khan's performance cementing his reputation as the King Khan he is known for. Deepika Padukone is expected to have a successful year in 2023 thanks to this film. Even Tarot expert Aditya Nair said the same. He stated that controversies won't have a huge impact on Pathaan. He said, Yes! It will be a success for sure. I can also see it being a hit in different languages. People will like this movie. The controversy around the movie won't affect it much.