Deepika Padukone can't take her eyes off Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended the GQ event with their glamorous avatars and Deepika just couldn't take her eyes off her husband while he was posing for the photographs. Their adorable chemistry was caught in the cameras. Bhumi Pednekar, Elnaaz Norouzi and other celebs also made their presence felt with their stylish avatars. Take a look.