Deepika Padukone's clothes in Besharam Rang create controversy

The first song of the film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was released recently. It is titled as Besharam Rang. The trending song has Deepika Padukone in swimsuits. Many have objected to it. Especially because of one of her outfits is allegedly saffron in colour. A MP called her clothes objectionable and said that the song is made by a dirty mindset. Many are calling for boycott of the film. Here's looking at other controversies surrounding Deepika Padukone.