Deepika Padukone debuting opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif getting her first hit with Salman Khan and more cases of superstars working with newcomers Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have always given big platforms for newcomers opposite them, and nowadays, it's good to see even female superstars like Deepika Padukone possessing the clout to do the same