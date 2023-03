Here’s how much fee Bollywood stars charge for South movies

The lines between the film industries are blurring with Bollywood and South collaborating together. Many south actors appeared in Hindi movies and the same Bollywood stars marked their presence in south Indian movies. For quite a long time South divas Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu dominated the news for making their Bollywood debut similarly now Hindi film actresses Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kiara Advani are also set for their debut in the south film industry. Check out how much fees Bollywood actors charge when they feature in a south movie.