Samantha Akkineni's inspiration behind her stylish outfits

Popular south actress Samantha Akkineni recently made her sensational digital debut with The Family Man 2, which turned out to a be huge hit among fans. Apart from his acting prowess, Samantha Akkineni is also known for his stylish outfits. But you'll be surprise to know that Deepika Padukone is the huge inspiration behind her fashionable attire. Well, these pics are enough to prove that...