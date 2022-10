Image credit: Instagram

The Most Beautiful Women in the world

Deepika Padukone is the current queen of Bollywood. She rises to the challenge admirably and never disappoints when it comes to taking the lead. According to the Golden Ratio, a mathematical formula first discovered by the Greeks, Deepika Padukone has found her place in the most beautiful woman in the world list which includes the likes of Taylor Swift, HoYeon Jun and more global celebrities. Take a look.