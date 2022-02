Image credit: Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood is a glamorous industry. Though talent matters, the perception of having a perfect face and body is considered as one of the most important criterias to be a success in Bollywood. There are many stars who have squashed these norms while there are some stars who opted for different means to make themselves fit for Bollywood. We are talking about cosmetic surgeries. The topic of Bollywood stars undergoing the knife is once again in discussion as Deepika Padukone recently revealed that she was asked to get breast implants done at the age of 18. When asked about the worst advice she has ever received, she said, 'I received was to get breast implants. I was all of 18 and I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously,' to Filmfare.