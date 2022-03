Deepika Padukone

Wage gap - there has always been a debate over how Bollywood heroes are paid more than the heroines. But the norm now seems to be changing. B-town divas are on par with their male counterparts be it at performing action stunts, stardom or the remuneration that they charge per film From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, divas are now said to charge a bomb per film. If the reports are anything to go by, leggy lass Deepika Padukone is said to allegedly charge between Rs 15 to 30 crore per film. She is one of the most bankable actresses in the film industry currently, so why not!