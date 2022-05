Bollywood actresses without makeup

Bollywood divas are expected to look perfect all the time. From clothing to makeup, Bollywood divas are expected to match up to their reel looks. But hey, they are humans too and it is indeed very difficult to stay under the cover of makeup all the time. There have been times when Bollywood actresses have been papped without makeup and their pictures have gone viral. Here's a look at such makeup-free pictures of Bollywood actresses that prove that they look just as gorgeous in their natural avatar.