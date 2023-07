Shraddha Kapoor praised Kangana Ranaut for Manikarnika

While many hate Kangana Ranaut in the film industry Shraddha Kapoor praised the actress. This was during the trailer release of her movie Manikarnika. The Stree actress took time to appreciate her work for Manikarnika. She tweeted expressing how much she admires Kangana’s journey in cinema. Her tweet further read, “Clearly, she is making her own rules & is dancing to her own tunes. Fingers & toes are crossed for Manikarnika.” There have been times when Bollywood actresses praised another actress.