Deepika Padukone

The leather pants trend is hot right now. Of late, we have seen beauties like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy flaunt the trend. Leading the pack is the Pathan actress. Deepika Padukone loves her faux leather pants and how. She looks more striking with her tall frame and toned legs. Today, we saw Mrunal Thakur promote Jersey in a pair of leather pants and a simple red top. Fans will remember how Khushi Kapoor made everyone sit up and take notice with her pants. Here is a lowdown in pics…