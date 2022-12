Celebrities who had suicidal thoughts

Depression is a real thing and it can be quite dangerous. Mental health and mental trauma issue gets neglected by many as they refrain from discussing them. If not treated on time, depression leads to suicidal thoughts in people. Several Bollywood celebrities have spoken their hearts out about having suicidal thoughts. From Amit Sadh, Deepika Padukone to Mrunal Thakur; a look at celebs who battled depression and had suicidal thoughts.