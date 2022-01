Bollywood’s sexist side

Bollywood might cop more blame than it deserves when it comes to sexism, misogyny or patriarchy on screen. While some movies obviously need to be held accountable, many are taken seriously out of context or out of era in the case of older films or things are just blown out of proportion in the day and age of exacting social-media scrutiny. However, what’s more concerning for the Hindi film industry is the sexism that occurs off screen, or rather, behind-the-scenes of a movie, especially with our actresses being at the receiving end more often than not. Here are some shocking instance of A-list Bollywood actresses facing unbelievable sexism, which makes you wonder what the non-A-listers might go through…