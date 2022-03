Image credit: Instagram

Deepika Padukone – Magazine Cover

Deepika Padukone has featured on the cover of the Allure magazine and the actress recently took to Instagram to share the magazine cover and photoshoot pictures. She captioned the post as, “From being made to feel like a person of colour for as long as I can remember to making it to the cover of one of the world’s most prominent beauty magazines, it has been an arduous and uphill journey of learning, unlearning, growth and evolution.”