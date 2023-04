Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Deepika Padukone papped at Mumbai airport

Undeniably Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. She is said to be the queen who rules the hearts of her millions of fans. There are many who simly admire her fashion sense. Given that airport is a runway for Bollywood celebs to show off their fashionista side, Deepika Padukone's airport looks are closely monitored. Today, she was papped at Mumbai airport. The diva was dressed in normal palazzo pants, a full sleeves polo neck white t-shirt which she added on with a red puffer jacket. Her look is apt for something who is in a cold country but India?