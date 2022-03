Filmy couples and their love for Japanese food

Our favourite celebrities are frequently sighted outside some of the city's most well-known restaurants. It doesn't matter if it's Bollywood couples, South stars, star kids or just a lady gang having a good time. Well, more than a few among have lately displayed a desire for Japanese food, especially some couples from across the Hindi and Telugu film industries planning dinner dates to gorge on delicacies from the Land of the Rising Sun. What's more, all these couples seem to choose Japanese restaurant, Mizu, in Mumbai as their preferred establishment for lip-smacking delicacies of the oriental nation. Check out which are our filmy couples who share a common passion for Japanese food.