Bollywood beauties who were asked to go under the knife: Sonnalli Seygall

Prejudices, stereotyping and discrimination against women working in the entertainment industry have been going on for decades. For actresses to act on TV or in films are asked to look a certain way. Be it being asked to lose weight or add to their body structure unnaturally, etc. In this gallery today, we shall meet 7 such Bollywood actresses who were asked to go under the knife for roles and acting. From Deepika Padukone to Yami Gautam, Radhika Apte and more are on the list. First up, we have is Sonnalli Seygall. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress was asked to make changes to her body. She was quite thin back then, the actress had said.