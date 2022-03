Image credit: Instagram

Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa starrer Gehraiyaan premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 10th February 2022. The film received mixed reviews from the critics and audiences. However, it looks like the buzz around it is quite high as it is at the number one spot on Ormax Top 10 OTT originals of the week list (25 Feb – 3 Mar). The Shakun Batra directorial has beaten many other OTT biggies like Madhuri Dixit starrer The Fame Game, Ajay Devgn’s Rudra and more.