Akshay Kumar beats Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Akshay Kumar on his chat at Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan show has claimed that he will be up on his game and be ahead of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan because of his discipline and he was right. Even today he is the most successful superstars compared to the Khans. As per Ormax India loves stars Akshay is on number one position beating Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the race. This year the actor's Samrat Prithviraj failed to impress the audience but he is still up on his game.