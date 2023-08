Devara

One of the big releases from the Telugu industry in 2024 is Devara. Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are going to be in the pan-India film. A trade expert has posted that Devara is being made on a huge budget. It seems the VFX is only going to be Rs 150 crores. This has made us curious about the story of the film. It is set in a fishing village. Here is a look at some of the Indian films with best VFX and how much was splurged on that department.