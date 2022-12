Divya Aggarwal

Sunny Arora and Neeraj Mishra of Gold Coast Films have announced the Social Creator awards. They held an event at a five star hotel in the suburbs. It was attended by more than 200 social media creators. Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Aneri Vajani, Divya Agarwal, Harsh Rajput, Shivin Narang & Sonali Kukreja, Srishty Rode, Vishal Singh, Arti Singh and others were present at the spectacular launch. Divya Agarwal stole the show in a black LBD. She was one of the head turners of the evening.