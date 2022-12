Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been together for almost a decade now. The two got married in 2018. It was said that she converted into Islam. She did not deny the news but said she would not like to reveal the reasons. Dipika Kakar is the perfect bahu the Ibrahims could ask for. In fact, the whole vlogs of the family have millions of subscribers.