Devoleena Bhattacharjee marries Shanawaz Shaikh: The love story

Devoleena has been a fairly private person when it comes to her relationships and personal life. The actress once revealed that the guy she had been dating did not belong to the TV industry and is a very private person. When Devoleena was entering Bigg Boss 14 house, she and her guy realised that they need to take their friendship to the next level. Devoleena said that she had plans to get married in 2022 and she's finally done it!