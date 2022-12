Image credit: Instagram/ Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee marries Shanwaz Shaikh

Yesterday, popular TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee surprised everyone by getting married to the love of her life, Shanwaz Shaikh. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been a fairly private person about her relationships and dating life. And while everyone was guessing that she might be seeing her Saath Nibhaana Sathiya costar Vishal Singh, Devoleena surprised everyone by tying the knot with her Shonu aka Shanwaz Shaikh. The gorgeous beauty tied the knot in Lonavala in presence of a few selective guests and yes, Vishal Singh was a part of the festivities and the wedding too. We did some digging (Instagram surf) and found out that Devoleena has known Shanwaz since 2019 and have been close to him ever since. Let's check out some of the posts with Shanwaz in it that Devo shared on the gram.