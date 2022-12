Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to her long-time beau Shahnawaz and is right now facing a massively trolled for interfaith marriage. Devo has been receiving heavy hate messages from her fans and they are terming her marriage as live Johar and took nasty digs at her related to Aftab Poonawala case saying, Rest in fridge. Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee targeted by trolls; say 'rest in fridge' as they bring up Love Jihad and Aftab Poonawala case