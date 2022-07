Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s brother Andeep gets married

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one happy big sister as her younger brother, Andeep, has tied the knot. The nuptials happened in Assam and Devoleena has happily shared pics on her social media handle. We can see her dressed in traditional Mekhala Chador made of Muga silk. All of the ladies are in traditional, and they look beautiful.