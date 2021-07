Blooming and how

Devoleena Bhattacharjee loves getting photoshoots done. Her latest one is in a flower market. The actress is wearing a red saree with a mustard blouse. Devoleena Bhattacharjee posed right in the middle of the flower market. She looked ethereal. The actress who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a replacement for Vikas Gupta is known as Gopi Bahu. Devoleena has a love for sarees and it is quite well-known. Take a look at the pics…