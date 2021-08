Devoleena has her sights on the sea

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been stunning everyone with her recent photoshoots. After her gorgeous pictures from a flower market, the actress decided to pose by the sea. As we know, the seaside is a refuge from the chaotic life of Mumbai. In the pictures, we can see her in a bright blue cotton saree with a sleeveless blouse. It is a Bengali handloom saree with prints. With discreet earrings and a bindi, her styling is very simple. Devoleena Bhattacharjee who was last seen on Bigg Boss 14 looks happy in her gorgeous surroundings. Take a look…