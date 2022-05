Image credit: Instagram

Sonarika Bhadoria gets engaged to Vikas Parashar

Sonarika Bhadoria, who has been a part of TV shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Prithvi Vallabh, and more, got engaged to her boyfriend Vikas Parashar. Today, is Vikas’ birthday, and the actress announced her engagement by sharing some beautiful pictures. She wrote, “Happiest birthday to the boy who has a heart of gold and stardust soul The boy who takes care of my mind, my heart, my soul and even the most chaotic parts of me. The boy who’s both my safe place and my biggest adventure. The boy who always stands firmly in front of me and choose’s me every single day.”