Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad joins Bollywood’s biggest disasters of all time.

Dhaakad has folded its lifetime collection at ₹3 crore nett and was out of almost all theatres within a week of its release. It's an epic washout for Kangana Ranaut at the box office and one of Bollywood's biggest disasters of all time, having been made on a whopping budget of about ₹75 crore, and experiencing the adverse ripple effect with word spreading that its OTT deal has also been slashed from what it was earlier offered. Dhaakad though isn’t the only big Bollywood movie, or at least one with a reasonable budget, and starring big names, that has tanked miserably at the box office in 2022, and it won’t be the last. Check out the others on the list such as Anek, Jersey and others (Note: All budgets are as per trade sources and include P&A)…