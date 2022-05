Image credit: Instagram

Dhaakad finds no takers

Kangana Ranaut has failed to get the audience to theatres even on a Sunday as her Friday release Dhaakad couldn't find any takers. The film has fallen flat as it has earned merely Rs 1.50 crore gross at the box office. Several theatres removed Dhaakad due to zero audience in both single screens and multiplexes and replaced it with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And the Kangana starrer showed no signs of improvement on a Sunday. Take a look.