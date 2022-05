Kangana Ranaut shows support for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

When the age difference and status of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal was being discussed at the time of their wedding, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Growing up we heard so many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women.....for women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age marriage was impossible for women...nice to see rich, successful women, leading ladies of Indian Film Industry breaking the sexist norms...kudis to men and women both for redefining gender stereotypes. She also thanked them for the ghee ka ladoos.